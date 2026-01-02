Friday, January 2, 2026
HomeDomesticMinister assures cooperation to doctors association
Domestic

Minister assures cooperation to doctors association

0
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Jan 02 (APP):The Provincial Minister for Health Kkhaliq ur Rehman on Friday chaired a meeting of Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) at the Health Directorate and assured them cooperation and support to resolve their issues.  The meeting was also attended by Secretary Health and senior officials of health department.
The minister welcomed the representatives of PDA and emphasized that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss key issues faced by the doctors’ community and to develop a viable and constructive working relationship for the smooth functioning and enhancement of healthcare services across the province.
He assured PDA that health department would prioritize and streamline all pending promotions of doctors on an urgent basis. It was stated that the long-standing and legitimate demands of the doctors’ community would be addressed at the earliest possible time.
The minister reaffirmed his commitment to stand with doctors on every platform for their due rights and legitimate demands and added that government’s policy is focused on strengthening primary healthcare facilities rather than Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs).
The doctors expressed their gratitude to provincial minister for his proactive and serious role in pursuing justice in the murder case of Dr Warda.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan