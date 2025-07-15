Minister Arora engages with local Christian community to address civic, social concerns

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 15 (APP):Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora met with representatives of the local Christian community at his office on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues affecting the community.

The meeting focused on social, civic, educational, and day-to-day challenges faced by Christian citizens in various localities.

The minister gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised by community members and issued on-the-spot directives to the relevant departments for immediate resolution of certain complaints. He assured the delegation that the problems faced by minority communities are being taken seriously and would be resolved on a priority basis, adding that negligence by officials in this regard will not be tolerated.

Talking on the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government is taking concrete steps to protect the rights and enhance the welfare of minority communities. He said that the Chief Minister has given clear directions to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of religion, and to promote the inclusive socio-economic development of Punjab.

The minister also highlighted that the Department of Minorities Affairs is not only engaged in formulating policies for the uplift of minority communities but is also implementing practical initiatives. These include educational scholarships, employment quotas, renovation and maintenance of worship places, and a variety of other welfare and empowerment programs.

The representatives of the Christian community expressed their gratitude to the Provincial Minister for his commitment and swift action on their concerns. They lauded his continued engagement and dedication to addressing community issues with sincerity and resolve.