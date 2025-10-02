Minister Arora distributes relief goods among flood affected families

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, visited Jhang and distributed relief goods among the flood-affected families.

On this occasion, with the support of Al-Khidmat Foundation, rations were provided to 250 families, while with the assistance of philanthropists, 150 families in Moza Maghiana were given food items and clothing.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking every possible step to support flood victims and is personally visiting the affected districts. He added that, on the Chief Minister’s directions, damage assessments are being conducted in flood-hit areas to ensure timely and transparent relief for the victims. The Provincial Minister praised the efforts of rescue teams and district administration for their effective management during the floods. He also lauded the cooperation of NGOs and philanthropists with the Government of Punjab in relief operations.

Commenting on India’s behavior, Ramesh Singh Arora stated that India acted irresponsibly and cowardly as a state by releasing water into rivers under the cover of darkness. However, the Pakistani nation stood united against this disaster and sent a clear message to India that “we are one nation and will face every challenge together.”

He further said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is tirelessly serving the people of Punjab and will not leave the flood victims alone in this difficult time. During his visit, the Provincial Minister also met with the affected families and assured them of every possible help and support from the government.