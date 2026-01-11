Millions in development funds announced for Hassan Abdal as Sheikh Aftab inaugurates road project

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Jan 11 (APP):PML-N leader and Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Sunday announced that Hassan Abdal would receive development funds worth millions of rupees to bring the tehsil at par with other developed regions. He made the announcement while inaugurating a road construction project in Jhuj village of Union Council Sultanpur, Hassan Abdal.

The road is being constructed by the Public Health Engineering Department, Attock, at a cost of Rs 17.758 million. Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Sheikh Aftab said that under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan and Punjab were once again moving towards progress and development. He said years of neglect had pushed Hassan Abdal into deprivation, but the current government was determined to reverse this trend through sustained infrastructure development.

Former MPA Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan (Mithu Khan), PML-N PP-2 General Secretary Abid Shahzad Malik, district vice-president Mir Naveed and other party leaders also addressed the gathering. They praised Sheikh Aftab’s development-oriented vision and said that the inauguration of roads in Bhidiyan, Pir Mandrialah, Pord Miana and Jhuj reflected his strong connection with the constituency.

A large number of party workers, local elders and residents attended the ceremony, where Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan also distributed Maryam Nawaz Rashan Cards among Suthra Punjab sanitation workers. The MNA received a warm welcome, with flower petals showered and garlands placed around his neck before the unveiling of the project plaque.

Addressing the public, Sheikh Aftab said billions of rupees were being spent in Hassan Abdal on gas supply, electricity, roads, streets and drainage systems. He noted that over 16 road projects had been completed or were near completion within the last one and a half years, with more schemes in the pipeline. Acknowledging delays caused by recent floods, he assured that losses would be compensated soon and reiterated his commitment to equitable and long-term development of Hassan Abdal and surrounding areas.

