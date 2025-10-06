Military, civil leadership form joint strategy against terrorism in Lakki Marwat

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 06 (APP):Under the supervision of the Pakistan Army, a high-level meeting was held in Lakki Marwat, bringing together senior officers from the police, civil administration and other key institutions to discuss a coordinated strategy for improving law and order and combating terrorism.

According to official sources on Monday, the meeting was attended by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), the Regional Police Officer (RPO), the Commissioner of Bannu Division, and other senior military and civil officials.

It was unanimously agreed that all institutions are united in their mission to rid Lakki Marwat of terrorism and extremist threats. Participants also agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and tighten security measures at both internal and external routes.

Addressing the gathering, the General Officer Commanding praised the police for their sacrifices, stating that “the courage and dedication of the police are commendable”, adding “together, we stand ready to face every challenge.”

The participants also emphasized the importance of further strengthening mutual trust, coordination, and cooperation among all institutions to ensure lasting peace in the region.