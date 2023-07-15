Militants not to be let hijack vision of peaceful, prosperous Balochistan: Speakers

QUETTA, Jul 15 (APP): People of Balochistan, who are patriotic and real owners of the province, will not let militants to hijack the vision of a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

These views were expressed by speakers at a “Symposium: Reconciliation, A Roadmap To Peaceful Balochistan” held here at Jamali auditorium on Saturday.

Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, Provincial Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Dr. Mir Sadaat participated in the event, which was attended by over 100 civil society representatives, political leaders, religious scholars, lawyers and journalists.

Former Commander of the Baloch National Army Gulzar Imam Shambay, who has quit militancy, also attended the event aimed at highlighting the policy of Reconciliation in Balochistan and improving situation in the province.

The speakers stressed that the resolution of Balochistan issues was possible through table-talk.

They also welcomed as “good omen” the participation of Gulzar Imam Shambay in the event.

The participants further viewed that peace is the real game changer in Balochistan. The ultimate objective of reconciliation is a better and prosperous Balochistan, they added.

The participants said that giving priority to dialogue by the state reflected its motherly attitude. The militants by surrendering to the state will have to play their role for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan and its people, they stressed.

Senator Sarfraz Bugti in his remarks said that dialogue and reconciliation was the only way for peace in Balochistan.

Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that no militant can defeat the state. If the state is giving priority to dialogue, then the militants should also think for the betterment of Balochistan, he added.

Home Minister Balochistan Ziaullah Langau on this occasion extended an offer of dialogue from the government to those willing to talk.

Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that political parties and all stakeholders will have to their respective roles.

Gulzar Imam Shambay said that all of them should work for the prosperity of Balochistan as per their authority.

“I am the part of dialogue and also endorse it”, he added.