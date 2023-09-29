Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious zeal at PR headquarters

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP):The Pakistan Railways celebrated the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with deep devotion and zeal on Friday.

The central event took place at the Railway Headquarters Office, featuring a Seerat-e-Rasool (PBUH) conference where the prominent scholar Maulana Ahmad Jameel Rashid delivered a special address on Hazrat Muhammad’s (PBUH) life.

PR Chief Executive Officer, Shahid Aziz, graced the Seerat conference as a special guest. The gathering commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Rafiq, followed by a stirring performance of Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH) by the esteemed TV and radio artist, Muhammad Hasan Hashmi.

During the conference, CEO Railways, Shahid Aziz, underscored the significance of Hazrat Muhammad’s (PBUH) arrival, emphasizing that our success in this world and the hereafter hinges upon obeying the commandments of Allah and His Messenger (PBUH). He further stressed that following the noble example of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was paramount for our well-being.

In his address, scholar Allama Ahmad Jameel Rashid echoed the sentiment that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a guiding light for us, and adhering to his teachings was our path to salvation. He emphasized that “our faith remains incomplete until we prioritize the honor and respect of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) above all worldly matters”.

As the ceremony concluded, Shahid Aziz presented a shield to Ahmad Jameel Rashid, and sweet treats were shared among the attendees. The event saw the participation of numerous senior officers and employees of Pakistan Railways. Additionally, Railway Headquarters offices, divisional offices, and railway stations were adorned with captivating lights and colorful decorations as part of the celebratory ambiance.