Thursday, August 14, 2025
Metropolitan government holds ceremony to mark Independence Day

PESHAWAR, Aug 14 (APP):The Capital Metropolitan Government of Peshawar here on Thursday organized an impressive ceremony in connection with Independence Day.
The event was attended by Capital Metropolitan officers, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, notables, political figures, students, teachers and a large number of citizens.
On the occasion, Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali hoisted the national flag and cut the cake to mark Independence Day.
Addressing the gathering, Mayor Zubair Ali said August 14 is a historical day that demands our pledge and commitment for Pakistan’s survival, security, and progress.
He added that the day symbolizes freedom, sovereignty, and national identity, reminding the nation of the tireless struggle and great sacrifices of their forefathers who materialized the dream of an independent state into reality.
The mayor urged citizens to perform their duties with honesty and responsibility to make Pakistan strong and prosperous. He also prayed for the country’s safety, peace and development.
