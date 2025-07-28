Metro guard dies after being hit by bus following three straight shifts

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):A young security guard and soon-to-be father, who had reportedly been working three consecutive shifts, died after being run over by a Metro Bus at Shaheed-e-Millat Station.

An official told APP on Monday that the deceased, identified as Muhammad Waseem, a resident of Abbottabad, was deployed at the station as part of routine Metro Bus security. He was fatally struck by a bus during operational hours and died on the spot. His body was shifted to PIMS Hospital for medico-legal procedures.

The official said Waseem had been working without a break for three days, intending to accumulate time off for the upcoming birth of his child. His wife was pregnant, and he had planned to take leave soon to be with her during delivery and postnatal recovery.

He said CCTV footage is being reviewed and an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Statements from witnesses and staff are being collected.

The Metro Bus administration expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured that operational safety protocols would be reassessed to avoid similar incidents in the future.