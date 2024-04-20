Met predicts cloudy weather, heavy rains in upper districts

PESHAWAR, Apr 20 (APP): The weather will remain cloudy in most districts of the province including Peshawar and in Upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dir, Swat, Kohstal, Mansehra, Kashmir are at risk of flooding, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

Landslides are also feared due to heavy rains in a few districts as well including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram and Waziristan with strong winds and thundershowers, said the official.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 17 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius and the humidity ratio in the air has been recorded up to 82%, the official added.

During the last 24 hours, there was rain with wind and thunder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The highest rainfall recorded in Charat 70mm, Peshawar (Airport 68mm, City 44mm), Malam Jabba 58mm, Dir (Upper 49mm, Lower 34mm), Kakul 43mm, Bacha Khan (Airport 41mm), Takht Bai 35mm, Darosh, Saidu Sharif 28mm, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 24, City 24), Mirkhani 20, Patan, Mardan 15, Parachinar, Kalam 13, Bannu 12, Balakot 08, Chitral recorded 05 mm of rain, the official said.