Merit, transparency top priority at exam centers, Chairman Education Board

RAWALPINDI, Oct 07 (APP):Chairman of the Education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, conducted a surprise visit to various examination centers in connection with the Matric Second Annual Examinations 2025, and took a detailed review of the examination arrangements, the performance of the staff, and the facilities provided to the students.

He said that no compromise is acceptable on merit and transparency in the examination system. Providing the best and fair environment to the students is the board’s primary responsibility.

He further said that in line with the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, the board is strictly implementing a policy of transparency, justice, and merit in examinations.

The chairman said that monitoring of all examination centers has been intensified to thwart any kind of irregularity or attempt at cheating.

He said that the examination staff should perform their duties considering them a national responsibility; no negligence or carelessness of any kind will be tolerated.

He further said that all teams are active to ensure transparency in the examinations, and implementation of the zero-tolerance policy is being ensured at every level.