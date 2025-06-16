Mepco completes Rs 39m 132KV transmission line on Jampur-Dajal Road

MULTAN, Jun 16 (APP): Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco)’s Grid System Construction (GSC) department has successfully completed a 132KV transmission line project on Jampur-Dajal Road at a cost of Rs 39 million.

According to Additional Chief Engineer GSC Mepco Syed Muhammad Mubashir Rizvi, the project was executed under the directives of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid and Chief Engineer Development Zahid Akhtar. A 0.5-kilometer-long double-circuit transmission line has been laid and connected with the existing 132KV Guddu-Kot Chhutta transmission line by installing a new ZM-60 tower.

The Rs 39 million project also involved several technical enhancements aimed at improving the performance of the grid station and meeting the growing electricity demands of the area in the future, Mepco spokesman said on Monday.

Rizvi stated that a secondary circuit line was installed using links conductors, which would provide increased strength and durability to the structure, ensuring long-term improvement in power supply reliability. He added that all safety standards were strictly followed, and modern technical equipment was used to energize the circuit and load the system.

He further noted that the project was completed ahead of schedule, and it is expected to significantly address power supply issues in the region. He appreciated the efforts of the engineers, technicians, and all personnel involved in the successful completion of the project.