Memorandums signed to promote IT education, sports

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 11 (APP):In the presence of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and His Highness Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud, two significant memorandums (LOIs) were signed to promote IT education and sports.

According to a Governor’s House communique issued here on Saturday, these LOIs mark the beginning of a new era of cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in youth development, technology advancement, and sports collaboration.

The ceremony was attended by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki, Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Karachi Mohammed Abdullah Al-Subaie, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, members of the Saudi delegation, and other distinguished personalities from various fields.

Under these memorandums (LOIs), both countries will collaborate to provide new opportunities for youth development through modern information technology education, joint training programs, youth exchange initiatives, and the organization of sports competitions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are historical, brotherly, and rooted in people-to-people affection. Both nations have always strengthened their ties through mutual respect, cooperation, and trust. He added that collaboration in IT and sports will not only enhance the potential of youth but also further strengthen bilateral relations.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced that a friendly cricket match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would soon be organized to foster stronger public connections between the two countries.

He noted that Pakistani youth are proving their abilities worldwide, and providing them with modern education, training, and facilities remains a top government priority. He emphasized that education, technology, and sports are the true guarantees of a bright future. Through the Governor’s Initiatives, practical steps are being taken to equip young people with modern skills so that they can play an effective role in the progress of their families, as well as the nation.

His Royal Highness Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud appreciated the ongoing efforts of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori for youth empowerment, acknowledging that Pakistani youth possess immense talent.

He stated that providing opportunities to them would further deepen bilateral relations. His Royal Highness also expressed Saudi Arabia’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of education, technology, and sports, and lauded the Governor’s initiatives in introducing new dimensions to Pak-Saudi relations.

Representatives of both countries expressed hope that these understandings would open new avenues for youth development and usher Pakistan-Saudi relations into a stronger and more dynamic phase.