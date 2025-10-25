Memon Hospital fosters hope, awareness at “Pink Day Celebration”

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 25 (APP):Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMI) successfully hosted the “Pink Day Celebration” on October 25, 2025, in a powerful observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The event convened healthcare professionals, government officials, and community leaders to reinforce the critical importance of early detection, education, and accessible healthcare in the fight against breast cancer.

Brigadier Dr Malik Waqar Ahmad Awan, TI(M) (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer of Memon Medical Institute Hospital, emphasized MMI’s unwavering commitment to community health and its proactive role in leading public awareness campaigns for preventable diseases.

The agenda featured a series of informative presentations, beginning with the screening of Memon Medical Institute Hospital’s own Breast Cancer Awareness video, designed to educate the public on risk factors and the importance of regular screenings.

A keynote presentation was delivered by Dr Misbah Younus Soomro, a renowned oncologist from Aga Khan University Hospital, who provided valuable medical insights into the latest advancements in breast cancer treatment and management.

This was followed by a detailed presentation from Dr Saima Awan, General and Breast Surgeon at Memon Medical Institute Hospital. Dr Saima presented compelling statistics from the hospital’s ongoing awareness campaign, supported by a powerful video documenting its community impact.

A deeply moving segment of the event featured two breast cancer survivors who shared their healing journeys with the audience. Their powerful testimonies highlighted their courage and resilience, and they expressed profound gratitude for the exceptional and compassionate care they received at Memon Medical Institute Hospital.

The Federal Minister of Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, he lauded the efforts of MMI in championing a vital health cause and spoke at length on the national imperative of breast cancer awareness.

Furthermore, in a significant announcement, Minister Kamal encouraged the Memon Health Education Foundation to establish an International Memon University to cater to the educational needs of the city. He specifically urged the foundation to incorporate scholarship programs to ensure accessibility for deserving students who cannot afford higher education.

The event also showcased Memon Medical Institute Hospital’s broader societal contributions through the screening of its corporate video, which highlighted the institution’s focused charity projects and its dedication to serving underprivileged communities.

Muhammad Ajaz Saya, Chairman of the Memon Health Education Foundation, addressed the gathering, outlining the foundation’s vision for expanding its contributions to both healthcare and education. He was followed by Arif Habib, Former Chairman of the Memon Health Education Foundation, who shared his perspectives on the foundation’s legacy and future potential.

The proceedings culminated in a Shield Distribution ceremony to honor the contributors and presenters, followed by a concluding luncheon that provided a platform for further dialogue and collaboration.