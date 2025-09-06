Melody queen Noor Jehan: The voice that stirred nation’s soul in 1965 War

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Sep 06 (APP):On September 6, 1965, as the drums of war echoed along Pakistan’s eastern borders, the voice of a single woman soared above the din of conflict, carrying with it a message of hope, unity, and unwavering courage.

That iconic woman was Madam Noor Jehan also known as Malika-e-Tarannum, the Melody Queen of Pakistan, whose patriotic songs became anthems of courage, resistance and spiritual armor for soldiers and civilians of Pakistan.

As war erupted between Pakistan and India, Noor Jehan didn’t pick up a rifle but she picked up a microphone and with each note, she breathed life into a nation under siege.

“The history of the 1965 war would remain incomplete without mentioning the contribution of melody queen Noor Jehan,” said former ambassador Manzoorul Haq while talking to APP. “Her songs infused a new spirit in our armed forces and gave courage to an under attacked nation.”

While many artists, including Ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan, Alam Lohar, and Saleem Raza, lent their voices to the national cause, but it was Noor Jehan’s soul-stirring melodies that cut across ranks, borders and regions.

Her powerful renditions like “Ae Watan ke Sajiley Jawano,” “Ae Puttar Hattan Te Nahi Wikde,” and “Rah-e-Haq Ke Shaheedo” were not just songs rather they were a call to arms, a mother’s prayer, a sister’s tribute.

These songs poured from radios across cities and villages, echoing in homes, mess halls, and trenches. They moved listeners to tears and gave soldiers the strength to march forward with pride and resolve.

Madam Noor Jehan was not content to remain in the safety of studios. In an extraordinary show of solidarity and patriotism, she visited soldiers near the frontlines, performing for them, embracing them, and reminding them that the entire nation stood behind them.

“She was a brave daughter of the soil,” said Manzoorul Haq. “Through her songs, she showed the enemy that our nation is equipped not just with arms, but with unmatched spirit and unshakable faith.”

Her efforts were not only acknowledged by the public but by the highest ranks of leadership. On March 23, 1966, Field Marshal Ayub Khan declared that “half the credit for the victory of 1965 goes to Madam Noor Jehan.”

Born on September 21, 1926, in Kasur, Punjab, Noor Jehan originally Allah Rakhi Wasai was introduced to music at an early age by her parents, both professional musicians. She made her first public performance at just five years old, eventually rising to fame in both pre-Partition India and later Pakistan.

With a repertoire spanning ghazals, folk, film songs, and national anthems, she recorded over 10,000 songs in Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi.

Her voice was considered a guarantee of success for any film, and she holds the record for the most playback songs in Pakistani cinema history.

Even across the border in India, her artistry was revered, a testament to the power of music to transcend politics.

Noor Jehan passed away on December 23, 2000, after a heart attack, leaving behind a treasure trove of music and memories.

But her voice lives on in radio waves, TV screens, in school assemblies, in military bands, and in the hearts of every Pakistani who ever felt the sting of war or the pride of resistance.

Her songs remain timeless. They continue to stir emotions in a new generation, reminding us of a time when music wasn’t just entertainment but it was a weapon, a balm, and a battle cry.

Her contributions during the 1965 war were more than artistic but they were historic. Noor Jehan didn’t just sing to the nation. She sang for it.

And through her, the soul of a resilient Pakistan found its voice.