Meeting reviews progress on development schemes in Murree

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 29 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing and upcoming schemes under the Murree Development Project.

Senior officers from the Municipal Committee, Highways, Buildings, Tehsil Municipal Administration, Public Health Engineering, Water and Power Development Authority, Forests, Education, Health and other relevant departments attended the meeting. The officials presented updates on the status of schemes, availability of funds, challenges, pace of work and tentative timelines for completion.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to the overall improvement of the hill station. Progress on major schemes — including road rehabilitation, parking plaza construction, beautification works, upgrading of water supply lines, installation of street lights and other infrastructure improvements — was discussed in detail.

DC Shirazi said that as Murree was an internationally known tourist destination, timely and high-quality development work was essential. He added that enhancing the town’s aesthetics, ensuring smooth traffic flow, upgrading roads, improving water supply and sewerage systems, maintaining cleanliness and raising the standard of tourist facilities were central to the ongoing initiatives.

He directed all departments to work in a coordinated manner and prioritise public convenience so that both visitors and local residents could benefit from improved civic services.