Meeting review ADP schemes of KPEPA

PESHAWAR, Dec 18 (APP):Secretary Climate Change, Junaid Khan, here on Thursday, chaired a meeting to discuss and review Annual Development Program (ADP) schemes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (KPEPA).

The meeting that focused on progress, challenges and future direction of key environmental initiatives was also attended by Iqbal Hussain, Director General KPEPA, Additional Secretary of Department and senior EPA officers.

During the briefing, the Director General KPEPA highlighted the successful introduction of Zig-Zag technology in the construction and operation of brick kilns across the province. He informed the meeting that 14 brick kilns have already been converted to the cleaner Zig-Zag system and plans are underway to further expand the initiative.

He said that operating conditions have been reviewed and revised to make them more facilitative, encouraging kiln owners to voluntarily shift to environmentally friendly practices. He shared that four environmental laboratories have been proposed at Hattar, Mardan, Swat and Karak under the Strengthening and Capacity Building of EPA scheme.

Chairing the meeting, Secretary Environment assured department’s commitment towards the establishment of a KP Climate Change Authority. He directed DG to immediately initiate work on the feasibility study, drafting the roles and regulatory framework of proposed authority for submission to the Provincial Government.

He noted that similar authorities are already operational in other provinces and emphasized that Climate Change Authority would serve as a cornerstone institution for implementing province’s climate change policy and action plan.

Reaffirming institutional support, he also pledged full support to KPEPA in its mission to confront emerging environmental and climate challenges.