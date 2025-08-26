Meeting on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) held

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Aug 26 (APP):An important meeting here on Tuesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahim Ullah Mehsood, regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), which was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly, Shafiullah Jan, members of the Milad Committee and officers of the concerned departments.

During the meeting, the organizers presented suggestions regarding the arrangements for the processions and celebrations of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal and informed about the problems in that regard.

The deputy commissioner listened to the problems of the participants carefully and assured their timely resolution.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements well in advance so that the processions and celebrations of Eid

Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would be arranged peacefully and in a dignified manner.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were also offered for the peace, development and security of the country.