Meeting of District Child Protection Committee Kohat

KOHAT, Feb 21 (APP):A meeting of the District Child Protection Committee was held in Kohat on Wednesday.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, a meeting of the District Child Protection Committee Kohat was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Madam Reena Suhrawardy.

The aim was to prepare a comprehensive framework for protecting the rights and welfare of children in the area.

Present at the meeting were Chief Child Protection Officer of the Child Protection Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ijaz Ahmed, Child Protection Specialist of UNICEF, Program Manager of UNICEF, District Officer Social Welfare, Child Protection Officer Kohat, Prof. Mamoon Khattak and Dr. Jan Alam of Kohat University, social workers, and members of the committee.