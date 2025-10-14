Meeting held on bone marrow transplantation project at PHOTA

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP): An important meeting on the Bone Marrow Transplantation Project was held on Tuesday at the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Director General PHOTA Professor Muhammad Amir Zaman Khan, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, President Pakistan Medical Association Dr. Muhammad Izhar Chaudhry, Professor Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, and other senior officials. Dr. Onaiza Qamar from PKLI joined the session via video link.

During the meeting, progress and key steps related to the Bone Marrow Transplantation Project were reviewed. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government aims to launch the bone marrow transplantation facility at the earliest.

He emphasized that patient safety and quality care are top priorities during transplantation procedures. He further stated that the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Dialysis Program, and Special Initiative for Transplant Program are flagship healthcare projects of the Punjab government. PHOTA has been tasked with further planning and strategy development for the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing the best healthcare facilities to the public and said strict action is being taken against illegal human organ transplantation in the province.

Valuable suggestions from all stakeholders were also taken into consideration during the meeting.