Meeting held for upcoming anti-Polio drive arrangements

SUKKUR, Nov 22 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements and preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from November 27 across the district.

DC directed foolproof security arrangements for polio workers and stressed joint efforts to wipe out the crippling disease.

He said that parents should support the government’s efforts to eradicate polio and ensure preventive vaccinations are given to infants.

He also directed the concerned department to provide all the needed help to polio workers and said that dereliction of duties in this connection would not be tolerated.

Several officers from various departments, including DHO Health and a WHO delegate, were also present on this occasion.