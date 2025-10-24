Meeting discuss school meal program for children

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 24 (APP):Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Friday chaired a meeting to discuss School Meal Program for primary school children.

Secretary elementary and secondary education and secretary finance also attended the meeting. During the meeting, a presentation was given highlighting the potential benefits of the program including improved school enrollment and student retention.

The presentation, supported by figures from the Allah Walay Trust, outlined the mechanism for the program which involves food preparation in a central kitchen and distribution to schools.

It was suggested that this initiative could play a significant role in enhancing the overall well-being of students. The program aims to improve school retention and help with the nutritional, physical health and eyesight of children.

The CS said that education remains a top priority of KP government and it is an important part of the good governance roadmap. He emphasized that the focus is on enrolling out-of-school children. He appreciated the efforts of the Allah Walay Trust and emphasized the need to overcome the challenges of out-of-school children.