Medical report of former PTI chairman presented to ATC

RAWALPINDI, Feb 06 (APP): Additional Superintendent of Adyala Central Jail, Jamaat Ali Shah, presented the medical examination report of PTI former Chairman before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi today.

On the court’s orders, the Additional Superintendent appeared in court on Friday, while PTI former Chairman’s lawyer Faisal Malik, was also present during the court proceedings.

In the report, it was stated that the former Chairman was medically examined according to Pakistan Prison Rules and all medical facilities are being provided to the former Chairman and his wife as per jail rules.

The court had issued a contempt of court notice to the Superintendent of Adyala Jail for not presenting the report.

The legal team of the former Chairman has filed an application seeking permission for his personal doctors to examine him inside Adyala Jail.

The court adjourned the hearing on the medical check-up application until Saturday. Also, the court adjourned the hearing on the bail applications in seven different cases until February 12.