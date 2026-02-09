Medical profession demands commitment, responsibility to serve humanity: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, Feb 09 (APP): Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the medical profession carried immense importance, usefulness and responsibility as the doctors could earn a special place among the righteous by serving suffering humanity with dedication and sincerity.

He was addressing a White Coat Ceremony for MBBS students at a local medical college where he warmly welcomed the students and congratulated them on donning the white coat.

The commissioner said that white coat symbolized the dignity, honor and trust associated with the medical profession. The students must always uphold its sanctity through ethical conduct and professional excellence, he added.

He said that hardworking and talented students were fortunate that their efforts had borne fruit with the prayers of their parents, enabling them to enter the noble field of medicine. However, the journey of learning and service had only just begun, he said, urging the students to continue striving with dedication and perseverance to achieve higher education and professional competence.

He advised the students to respect their teachers and seniors, maintain discipline and contribute positively to reputation of the profession.

He stressed the importance of positive behavior, discouraging a culture of blame and negativity and encouraging mutual respect and cooperation within academic institutions.

He said that Pakistan was moving steadily on the path of development and urged future doctors to prioritize service to the country and its people. Committed healthcare professionals played a vital role in national progress and social well-being, he added.

During ceremony, the students also took an oath to pursue medical education with diligence and perform their professional duties with honesty, integrity and dedication.

College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Tirmizi, CEO Prof Dr Adnan, senior faculty members and parents were also present on the occasion.