Measures for providing electricity to remote areas initiated: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, Apr 01 (APP): Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Monday, said that energy department has initiated practical measures for provision of electricity to residents of far flung grid areas through solar power generation.

The provincial minister, while talking to media at Sindh Assembly building, said that thousands of households in remote villages of Tharparkar, Kohistan and riverine areas of the province were deprived of the basic utility.

Besides solar electrification of remote and off grid areas as per election manifesto of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the incumbent PPP government has plans to develop solar parks in different areas of Sindh, Nasir Shah said.

A solar park of 50 mega watt production capacity will be developed near Karachi and electricity generated there will be provided to K-Electric while Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) will also get electricity from solar parks, he informed.

Nasir Shah said all the power distribution companies will utilize the additional power supply through solar to facilitate their consumers especially the life line consumers.

Work on power generation from the waste was also in advance stages and execution on such projects will start soon, he further added.

PPP government does not make tall claims but it believes in practical measures and upcoming budget was being prepared in light of the 10-point agenda of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s manifesto, he said and added that 300 units of free electricity will be provided to the public through the solarization process.

Speaking on measures for maintaining law and order in the Katcha area he said that Sindh police had taken vigorous measures for protection of lives of people and rendered sacrifices for the purpose as a number of police personnel embraced martyrdom while fighting against the dacoits.

He urged the media to report positively on the initiatives of Sindh government and police and highlight such initiatives.

Nasir Shah said that PPP Sindh government during its previous tenure had set up pickets in different areas for ensuring safety and security of the people and after re-assuming the power the same measures were reinforced once again.

In this regard, the Chief Minister Sindh has taken practical steps on the special instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari so that people’s lives can be secured, he added.

On a query Nasir Shah expressed his confidence on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and said that he has passed historical judgments especially in the presidential reference on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case.

On another question about Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s victory in bye election in Shaheed Benazirabad district, Nasir Shah said that President Asif Ali Zardari had secured the same NA seat with a huge margin in general elections 2024. PPP was in strong position in the constituency and matter was deliberately being made controversial, he opined.

PPP wanted to implement its 10-point election manifesto across the Pakistan but following the general elections we have formed governments in two provinces, Sindh and Balochistan, he said and vowed that we will implement the Chairman’s 10 point agenda in both the provinces.