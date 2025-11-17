Measles, rubella vaccination drive launched

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 17 (APP): The inaugural ceremony to launch measles and rubella drive was held Monday. The initiative is aimed to safeguard children against infectious diseases like measles and rubella.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema.

The ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from senior health officials and government officers. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt, District Head of Public Schools (DHOP) Dr. Javed Zahid, Deputy District Head of Health Office (DDHO) Cantt Dr. Naveed Qasim, along with partner staff such as Dr. Asif and District Support Vaccinator (DSV) Waqar, were present on the occasion.

During the launch, children received immediate doses of the vaccine on-site, reflecting the campaign’s hands-on approach.

In her address, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that campaigns like this would strengthen our children’s health and help eradicate infectious diseases.

DC Hassan Waqar Cheema said that health remains the government’s top priority, and all resources will be dedicated to the success of this campaign.

He commended the efforts of doctors and staff while assuring complete support from the district administration.