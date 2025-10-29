Measles & Rubella vaccination campaign to be held from Nov 17 to 29

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Oct 29 (APP):A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan on Wednesday reviewed the administrative preparations for the Measles and Rubella Vaccination Campaign, the monthly performance of EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization), and the National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign for October 2025.

The meeting, attended by officials from various departments, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Measles and Rubella Vaccination Campaign, scheduled to be held from November 17 to 29, 2025, across the Sukkur district.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination and directed the concerned officials to ensure the timely availability of vaccines, effective cold chain management, and the presence of trained personnel.

He also stressed the need to intensify the public awareness campaign, particularly in remote and underprivileged areas, to educate parents about the importance of vaccinating their children.

DC Sukkur instructed the Primary and Private Director Education to provide the updated data of all school children and to ensure that schools cooperate fully with the vaccination teams.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of various union councils and discussed strategies to increase vaccination coverage.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur chaired another meeting to review the performance of EPI for September 2025 and the NIDs campaign for October 2025, emphasizing the need for better coordination between health departments and government and non-government organizations.

The meetings were attended by representatives from the District Health Office, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Education Department, Municipal Corporation, and other concerned organizations.

DC Khan stated that vaccination campaigns are crucial for the health and safe future of children and urged all departments and institutions to fulfill their responsibilities honestly and continue joint efforts to make Sukkur district completely free from vaccine-preventable diseases.