Measles, Rubella immunization drive to begin on Nov 17

MUZAFFARGARH , Oct 28 (APP):A 12-day campaign to prevent measles and rubella among children will commence in district Layyah on November 17. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Layyah Shabbir Ahmad Dogar.

According to details, children aged between six months and five years will be administered vaccines against measles and rubella during the drive.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Shahid Riaz, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, ADCG Dogar said that as many as 170 teams would take part in the immunization campaign. He emphasized that all possible measures would be taken to protect children’s lives and urged parents, teachers, and civil society to play their active role in making the campaign a success.