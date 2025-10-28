Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeDomesticMeasles, Rubella immunization drive to begin on Nov 17
Domestic

Measles, Rubella immunization drive to begin on Nov 17

2
- Advertisement -
MUZAFFARGARH , Oct 28 (APP):A 12-day campaign to prevent measles and rubella among children will commence in district Layyah on November 17. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Layyah Shabbir Ahmad Dogar.
According to details, children aged between six months and five years will be administered vaccines against measles and rubella during the drive.
The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Shahid Riaz, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), and other officials.
Addressing the meeting, ADCG Dogar said that as many as 170 teams would take part in the immunization campaign. He emphasized that all possible measures would be taken to protect children’s lives and urged parents, teachers, and civil society to play their active role in making the campaign a success.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan