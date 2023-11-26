MDCAT test held peacefully in 11 centers

PESHAWAR, Nov 26 (APP):The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) was peacefully held on Sunday in 11 centres of the province.

The MDCAT test was held in seven cities of the province in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Chakdara, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan including four centres of Peshawar, Islamia Collegiate ground Peshawar, Hostel No. 2 Ground Peshawar University, Pakistan Forest Institute ground Peshawar University Public School Opposite Peshawar University, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMU-IMS Kohat, Gomal Medical College DI Khan, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, University of Malakand Chakdara and University of Swat Charbagh are also included.

More than 40,000 students were participating in this test.