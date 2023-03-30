MD SSWMB briefs Sindh govt’s spokesperson about cleaning activities

KARACHI, Mar 30 (APP):Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah was called on Sindh Government’s spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab in his office here Thursday. He briefed him about the ongoing garbage collection and disposal operations in Sindh. He informed about SSWMB’s ongoing cleaning operation and said that the operation is continued in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur. The garbage is being collected and disposed off under an integrated system, which is improving the environment, he told.

Syed Imtiaz Shah said that organic fertilizer is being produced from kitchen waste and other products are being made from plastic waste.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab while appreciating the cleaning activities of SSWMB said that now, the people were observing cleaning of every road, street and lane.

He said that the staff of SSWMB was doing good job but we needed to perform more cleaning in some areas of Ibrahim Haideri and Korangi.

He assured his every possible assistance to the SSWMB in this regard.

Murtaza Wahab said that not only all institutions of the Sindh government but also the elected local representatives would actively support the door-to-door garbage collection campaign of SSWMB.