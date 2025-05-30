MD SIDB emphasizes role of industrialists in success of zones

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 30 (APP): Abdul Hameed Khan Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board ( SIDB ) has said that the role of local industrialists is indispensable in making Small Industries Estate Peshawar an ideal industrial zone.

A tree plantation drive will be started after Eid-ul-Fitr, in which industrialists should actively participate.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a representative delegation of Small Industrialists Association Peshawar. The delegation was led by President Waheed Arif Awan.

The delegation was comprised of Haroon Shafiq, Haji Habibullah, Haji Insaf, Gul Sharif, Haji Khalil-ur-Rehman, Nasir . Muhammad Sohail, Shakeel Ahmed and Shahkar Awan.

On this occasion, Director Finance Bashir Khan and Deputy MD Noman Fayyaz were also present.

MD Abdul Hameed Khan said on this occasion that practical steps have been started to make Peshawar Small Estate clean. The administration wants this estate to have a unique identity so that the visitors know where it came from.

On this occasion, President Waheed Arif Awan congratulated Abdul Hameed Khan on his appointment as MD SIDB and termed it a good omen for the Department.