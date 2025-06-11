44.2 C
MCCI presidents laud federal budget as people-friendly

MULTAN, Jun 11 (APP):President of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, and its former president Khwaja Muhammad Hussain praised the federal budget presented by Finance Minister Mian Aurangzeb, calling it a people-friendly initiative that will support economic growth.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the budget measures, stating that it would significantly help in improving the national economy, especially through its support for key sectors such as textiles and fertilizers, which they termed the “hearts of the region.”
They congratulated the government for steering the country out of a difficult financial situation and said the budget would lead to overall betterment for the people.
Highlighting its social impact, they appreciated the steps taken for pensioners and said it would also provide much-needed relief to the salaried class through the revision of tax slabs.
They also welcomed the 20% increase in the defence budget, terming it a necessary move considering the country’s security needs. Moreover, they praised the government’s inclusion of freelancers in the economic framework, noting that this step would generate valuable foreign revenue for the country.
Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh and Khwaja Muhammad Hussain reiterated their confidence in the government’s policies and hoped that the new budget would pave the way for sustained economic recovery and industrial growth.
