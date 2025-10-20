Monday, October 20, 2025
Mayor’s discusses water treatment in meeting with Austrian company

HYDERABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro and representatives of VTA Plant Engineering International, Austria, held a meeting on the video link on Monday to discuss future coordination over the water treatment processes.
The mayor’s spokesman informed that RCC Consultant’s Shafi Muhammad Lakho, CEO of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) Tufail Ahmed Abro, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Lakhan and other officials were present in the meeting.
The meeting discussed new scientific approaches being applied for the treatment processes, especially the methods which were being applied in European countries.
The two sides agreed to review the existing infrastructure of the HW&SC to suggest the upgrades.
