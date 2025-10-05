Mayor Sukkur extends warm greetings on World Teachers’ Day

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Oct 05 (APP):Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh, Mayor of Sukkur and Spokesperson to the Sindh Government, on Sunday, has extended his warm greetings to all teachers on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day.

In his message, Mayor Shaikh emphasized that teachers are the cornerstone of a strong and prosperous society. He highlighted that teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the minds of future generations, imparting not only academic knowledge but also moral values and critical thinking skills.

The Mayor paid tribute to the tireless efforts of teachers, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the promotion of education in Sindh. He stressed that teachers deserve respect, encouragement, and gratitude for their selfless service.

Mayor Shaikh reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to prioritizing education and ensuring that teachers are accorded the dignity and respect they deserve. He emphasized that the future of the nation depends on the quality of education and the guidance provided by teachers.