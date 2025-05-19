37.7 C
Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market

SUKKUR, May 19 (APP): Acting Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle market in Sukkur for Eid-ul-Azha.
The meeting was attended by all relevant departments’ representatives, including district administration, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Municipal Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Mirani, police, traffic police, livestock, Cattle Market Management, and others.
The Acting Mayor informed that cattle market will be established near city by pass Sukkur for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals. Responsibilities for the arrangements in these markets have been assigned to assistant commissioner with relevant departments to ensure basic arrangements in the cattle market.
The Livestock Department will ensure protective sprays at checkpoints, while the traffic police will complete a plan to maintain smooth traffic flow around the cattle markets.
No buying or selling of animals will be allowed outside the designated cattle market in the city, and any such activity within the city will face regulatory action, he added.
All possible measures will be taken for the convenience of traders and buyers. A help desk will be established in each cattle market to assist citizens.
Dr Arshad said that such steps aim to facilitate a smooth and organized environment for Eid-ul-Azha preparations and ensure the well-being and convenience of the public during this festive period.
