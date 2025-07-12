Saturday, July 12, 2025
Mayor raids NIPA water hydrant, staff suspended for illegal operation of hydrant

KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab carried out a surprise inspection at the NIPA water hydrant, where illegal activity was discovered during non-operational hours.
The hydrant was found functioning outside its permitted schedule, prompting swift action.
All Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) staff present at the site were suspended, and a show-cause notice was issued to the contractor responsible.
“We will initiate a full investigation into the operations of the NIPA hydrant,” said Mayor Wahab. He reaffirmed that water meant for the public will not be allowed for unauthorized use.
“There is zero tolerance for water theft and misuse,” he emphasized.
