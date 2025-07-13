Mayor orders crackdown on drug addicts across city

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 13 (APP): The Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday directed an immediate and citywide crackdown on drug addicts occupying roads, sidewalks and other public spaces in response to multiple public complaints regarding the rising incidents of theft from bridges, public buildings, poles, and boundary walls in the city.

The Mayor has ordered that drug addicts found in public spaces be safely shifted first to the city wardens headquarters and then to rehabilitation centres.

Dedicated City Warden teams have been deployed in every district to ensure that the process is carried out in a secure, humane, and structured manner with a strong focus on preventing repeat occupancy of these public areas, Spokesman for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Daniyal Siyal said.

This issue has repeatedly come up in various high-level meetings chaired by the Mayor, especially concerning the theft and damage of public infrastructure.

KMC has already offered land for the development of large-scale rehabilitation centres as part of a long-term solution.

On the Mayor’s directives, the matter is being taken up as a high-priority project.

The Spokesman said, “These individuals are not only damaging critical infrastructure through theft but they are also tearing at the social fabric of our city. For the sake of a few rupees, they are putting the beauty, safety, and public property of Karachi at risk.”

KMC remains committed to restoring order in public spaces, preserving public assets, and working towards the social reintegration of affected individuals through comprehensive rehabilitation efforts.