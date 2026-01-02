Mayor Karachi inaugurates newly constructed Raheem Bux Soomro road

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 02 (APP):Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday, inaugurated the Raheem Bux Soomro Road along with other development projects constructed for Rs 104 million in Gulzar-e-Hijri, Scheme 33, Safora Town, District East.

Addressing the ceremony, Mayor Karachi said that the construction of the new road from Saudi Sweets to Abdul Salam Road has been completed, which will significantly reduce traffic problems in the area.

He said that Raheem Bux Soomro Road is 3,500 feet long and 36 feet wide and has been constructed according to modern engineering standards.

A 12-inch sub-base and 8-inch aggregate were used in the construction, while a total carpeted area of 130,000 square feet, including curb blocks, has been completed with a 3-inch binder. Lane markings and cat eyes have also been installed on the newly constructed road.

Mayor Karachi said that work on Jahangir Road will also begin in the coming days and will be completed within 60 days. Upon completion, residents of Jahangir Road, District Central, Gurumandir, and millions of commuters traveling towards MA Jinnah Road will get a better and standard road facility.

He said that traffic congestion on Shahrah-e-Faisal, especially for people traveling to and from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Safora, causes severe problems at Askari Four, Dalmia, Johar Mor, and Perfume Chowk. To address these issues, Pehlwan Goth Road is being developed as an alternative route.

In addition, a new road has been approved, which will start near Natha Khan Flyover, pass behind Habib University, and link with Pehlwan Goth. The construction of this alternative road will cost Rs 8 billion, and it will be completed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said that the construction of the Baloch Colony Expressway will be completed by January 31, 2026, including road infrastructure, drainage, and streetlights. Under this project, the entire corridor from Qayyumabad to Shaheed-e-Millat Flyover and onward to Jail Chowrangi will be opened for citizens to reduce traffic pressure and provide an alternative route.

Talking about University Road, Mayor Karachi said that the BRT project had been facing delays due to financial issues, but with the support of the Sindh Government, these obstacles have been removed.

He thanked the Chief Minister of Sindh and the provincial cabinet, stating that contractor payments have been cleared and work has resumed. The target is to complete the University Road BRT project by July 31 to significantly reduce difficulties faced by millions of daily commuters.

Mayor Karachi said that in District Korangi, the 1.3-kilometer-long, six-lane bridge on Korangi Causeway will be completed and opened for the public before January 31, which will improve traffic flow in Korangi and surrounding areas.

He said that the Taj Haider Bridge has been completed and opened, while development work on the Jam Sadiq Bridge is progressing rapidly.

Regarding Malir, he said that the Murghi Khana Flyover is being expanded from four lanes to eight lanes and will be completed and opened for the public by March 31. Similarly, the route from Masjid Ayesha towards Shahrah-e-Bhutto will be completed by March 23 to provide another alternative travel facility.

He said that K-Electric work is ongoing at the Meena Bazaar Underpass and will be completed in the coming days, after which carpeting will begin and the underpass will be completed. Meena Bazaar Underpass will be opened to the public in the first week of February.

He added that the Munawar Chowrangi Underpass for the residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar will be completed within the same financial year, while construction of a new flyover at Azeempura, Shah Faisal Colony, has also been approved and work will begin this month.