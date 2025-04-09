27.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticMayor Karachi grieved over death of Senator Taj Haider
Domestic

Mayor Karachi grieved over death of Senator Taj Haider

8
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP):Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Secretary General and Senator Taj Haider.
In a condolence message on Wednesday, Murtaza said that today Pakistan has lost a wise and dedicated politician.
The Mayor said that Senator Taj Haider was one of the founding members of the Pakistan Peoples Party, and he was regarded as one of the party’s intellectual and a true soldier of Bhutto.
He prayed that may Allah grant the deceased a high position in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan