Mayor Karachi grieved over death of Senator Taj Haider

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP):Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Secretary General and Senator Taj Haider.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, Murtaza said that today Pakistan has lost a wise and dedicated politician.

The Mayor said that Senator Taj Haider was one of the founding members of the Pakistan Peoples Party, and he was regarded as one of the party’s intellectual and a true soldier of Bhutto.

He prayed that may Allah grant the deceased a high position in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family.