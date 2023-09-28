Mayor Karachi directs for ample cleaning of city on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

KARACHI, Sep 28 (APP): Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that cleaning arrangements should be made in the city in view of the processions on the occasion of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in his office here.

The Mayor Karachi said that plain water mixed with rose water should be sprinkled on the procession routes so that the atmosphere remains fragrant. He will monitor the cleanliness of the roads early in the morning and any negligence will not be tolerated, he added.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Shah and District Officers of Solid Waste Management Board were also present in the meeting.

A briefing was presented to the Mayor regarding the cleaning arrangements on12th of Rabi’ul Awwal.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Rabi-ul-Awwal is a holy month, during this time the sanitation system in the city should be improved and arrangements should be made for timely disposal of waste from garbage collection points.

He said that the district officers of the Solid Waste Management Board should conduct a self-inspection of all the places in their territorial limits and wherever there is a lack of sanitation, it should be improved immediately.

He said that the accumulation of waste at garbage collection points also causes health and sanitation problems in the surrounding area, so every possible effort should be made to transport the garbage collected there to the landfill site as soon as possible.

Murtaza Wahab said that on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, processions are taken out from different areas of the city and celebrations are organized while special arrangements are also made in mosques.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has made arrangements with the consultation of organizers of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and gatherings to provide all the facilities through the concerned institutions and we are trying our best to provide ample facilities to the citizens on this occasion.

He said that sanitation matters are the responsibility of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, so it is important that the concerned department fulfills its responsibilities in this regard.