Mayor inaugurates community center, parks, dispensary, mortuary

KARACHI, Dec 21 (APP): Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that our leadership stands with the citizens in their joys and sorrows, which is why our daily goal is to ensure that the public benefits from our decisions, our pen, and our words.

Being present in District Central yesterday and District South today is proof that we believe in serving the entire Karachi without discrimination.

This town may belong to someone else, and MNA and MPA may be from another political party, but the people belong to us, and serving them is our responsibility.

He said that due to road blockages and sit-ins in the city, the public faces severe difficulties, and the writ of the government will not be allowed to weaken. He demanded from the Chief Minister Sindh that FIRs be registered against those, who block roads, as a decision in this regard has already been taken by the Apex Committee. He further said that the ground in front of Mazar-e-Quaid should be designated for sit-ins by Jamaat-e-Islami.

He expressed these views while inaugurating parks, a dispensary, a mortuary, community facilities, and other development projects in UC-12 and UC-13 of Shireen Jinnah Colony, District South. On this occasion, local elders, Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, elected representatives, and party workers were also present, a communique said.

The Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that if problems could be solved through sit-ins, they would have been resolved back in 2014. The Constitution of Pakistan clearly states that government institutions and properties cannot be damaged. He said that the job of politicians is to sit together and resolve issues, not to put the public into hardship.

He stated that this year is the year of development projects and that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is launching development schemes worth Rs. 30 billion this year, including parks, highways, roads, improvement of streets and neighborhoods, playgrounds, and basic infrastructure, with a target to complete these projects within the same year.

The Mayor said that, on the request of the local residents, a dispensary has been established here so that basic medical facilities can be provided at the people’s doorstep. Similarly, keeping in view an important humanitarian need, a mortuary has also been inaugurated in Shireen Jinnah Colony, where 12 bodies can be preserved at one time.

He said that previously there was no mortuary facility in Clifton, DHA, Lyari, and adjoining areas, due to which citizens faced severe difficulties.

Wahab said that the Shireen Jinnah Park located in UC-12 was previously a heap of garbage and under encroachment, which has now been completely rehabilitated and opened for the public, and has been handed over to the local residents so that they themselves can protect it.

He said that during the elections, promises were made to the people to resolve the issues of the area, and today those promises are being fulfilled. He added that other KMC mortuaries at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Landhi Medical Complex have also been made functional.

While speaking about water supply, the Mayor said that the area’s RO plant has been fully activated, from where 150,000 gallons of potable water are being supplied daily. All these works have been carried out by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation using its own resources.

Wahab said that the dilapidated condition of the Shireen Jinnah green belt is being addressed, and within the next two to two-and-a-half months, it will be fully rehabilitated to provide better recreational opportunities to the public.

Talking about the issue of Abad and encroachments, the Mayor said that as soon as the matter appeared in the media, the Chief Minister Sindh immediately summoned the builders. The meeting was attended by the Sindh Home Minister, IG Sindh, and himself. The Home Minister assured the builders of full protection and cooperation, while the complaints that required police action have already been addressed.

He said that every worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party is engaged in serving Karachi, and it is our firm resolve to put this city back on the path of development and prosperity.