Mauritius high commissioner calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): High Commissioner of Mauritius to Pakistan Munsoo Kurrimbaccus called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

Matters to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in education, tourism, agriculture, and human resource development were discussed in detail during the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of promoting business-to-business contacts, mutual visits of trade delegations, and organising business exhibitions to showcase quality products of both countries. She expressed her determination to enhance trade and economic ties with Mauritius and expand cooperation in education, tourism, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, halal food, technology, and human resources. She also assured full support for investment in the blue economy and pledged to increase exports of rice, textiles, and pharmaceuticals to Mauritius.

The CM welcomed Mauritius’ investment in Punjab’s tourism sector and expressed readiness to support technology transfer in productive cultivation and the sugar industry. She praised Mauritius’ efforts against drugs and for youth development, and highlighted opportunities for cooperation in higher education, professional skills, and human capital development. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that sectors such as agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, light engineering, and value-added food products hold significant trade potential.

She added that over one lakh youth are being trained under Punjab’s Skill Development Programme to become a skilled workforce. Referring to recent growth in bilateral trade, she said Punjab offers ample opportunities in agro-processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. She highlighted the province’s Climate Resilient Vision Action Plan, promotion of green investment, environmental protection, forest conservation, green transportation, and green energy as part of Punjab’s sustainable development initiatives.

CM Maryam Nawaz also highlighted Punjab’s rich tourism heritage, citing landmarks like Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid, Shalimar Gardens, and Noor Mahal as centers attracting domestic and foreign tourists. She noted Punjab’s resilience in facing devastating floods and reiterated that technical cooperation from Mauritius in sugarcane production and value addition would be welcomed.

H.E. Munsoo Kurrimbaccus appreciated the discussions and said that promoting tourism and cultural exchanges will further showcase Pakistan’s positive image globally.