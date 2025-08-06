Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Aug 06 (APP): Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, particularly focusing on religious harmony and promoting unity among different schools of thought.

Maulana Azad acknowledged the efforts of Governor to maintain peace in the province.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi lauded the role of Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad in promoting interfaith harmony and transparency in the moon sighting process.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting national religious institutions and fostering cooperation between religious scholars and the state for the greater good of society.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to continue efforts for religious tolerance and social unity across the province.