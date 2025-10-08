Maulana announces Mufti Mehmood Conference on Oct 16, expresses solidarity with Gaza

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 08 (APP):Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that a historic Mufti Mehmood Conference will be held in Dera Ismail Khan on October 16, where participants will express strong solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Addressing a press conference in Mufti Mehmood Markaz Peshawar, he said that more than 70,000 unarmed civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, have been martyred in Gaza, and it is the duty of the Muslim Ummah to raise its voice in support of the oppressed Palestinians.

On the occasion, he remarked that PTI has now realized the deteriorating situation, which he termed a positive sign.

On a question regarding the possible change of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fazlur Rehman said it would be premature to comment, though he maintained that the current provincial government has failed to deliver.

Discussing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, Fazlur Rehman said that the territories of both countries should not be used against each other, adding that instability in Afghanistan was affecting Pakistan as well.

On the political landscape, the JUI-F chief said that his party believes in serious and responsible politics, adding that the conduct of some politicians should not bring disrepute to the political system.

He concluded by recalling that JUI-F had stood behind the Pakistan Army during the war against India, saying, “We are loyal to our country. If any decision goes against national interest, it is our duty to point it out.”