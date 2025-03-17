Maulana Abdul Haq Thani elected central Ameer of JUI-S

- Advertisement -

NOWSHERA, Mar 17 (APP):Maulana Abdul Haq Thani, the son of the late Maulana Hamidul Haq Shaheed, has been elected as the Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S).

The decision was made during a meeting of the party’s Central Shura Council held at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera.

During the session, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Mufti Habib-ur-Rehman Darkhwasti was appointed as the Patron-in-Chief, while Maulana Khuzaymah Sami was appointed as the Central Secretary of Information.

This development comes in the aftermath of a tragic suicide attack that took place recently at the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque in Akora Khattak.

The attack occurred after Friday prayers near the mosque’s exit, resulting in the martyrdom of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and eight others. Maulana Abdul Haq Thani was also injured in the attack.

The election of Maulana Abdul Haq Thani marks a significant leadership transition within Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) as the party navigates through this challenging period.