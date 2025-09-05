Matriculation exams scheduled for Sept 10  postponed

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 05 (APP):Chairman Task Force Committee for Boards Muzammil Mahmood held a press conference regarding the exams at the Lahore Education Board, and announced that the matriculation exam will now be held on Sept 29.

Secretary Lahore Board Rizwan Nazir and Controller of Examinations Tauseef-ur-Rehman and Additional Secretary Boards Noman Jamil was also present.

Chairman Task Force Committee for Boards Muzammil Mahmood at the Education Board here said that the matriculation exams were to be held on September 10.

Due to the flood, 113 out of 340 examination centers were affected, and now the matriculation exam will be held on September 29.