Matric results on 20th

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 17 (APP): The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the results of the Matric Class 10 and Composite (Second Annual) Examination 2025 on November 20, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of BISE, Raja Jahangir Anwar, will formally upload the results on the board’s official website, www.bisefsd.edu.pk

, during a simple and dignified ceremony.

A spokesman for BISE said on Monday that the Chairman would press the button on a laptop at 10 a.m. to make the results available online. Board Secretary Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman and Controller of Examinations Dr. Muhammad Jafar Ali will also be present at the ceremony.

The results have been compiled using the syndicate marking system in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Punjab government. The spokesperson emphasized that the checking and compilation process was conducted with strict care and attention to ensure the results are error-free.

For any queries or additional information, students and parents are advised to contact the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Jafar Ali, at his official phone number 041-9330366. Students can visit the BISE Faisalabad website to access their results on Wednesday, following the upload.