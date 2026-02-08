Matric exams in balochistan to be held on merit basis

QUETTA, Feb 08 (APP): Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the provincial government is fully prepared to conduct the matriculation exams in a transparent and disciplined manner, to be commence on February 10, 2026.

He emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against cheating and other unfair practices, and strict measures will be enforced to ensure integrity.

In a post shared on social media platform X, he added that police, deputy commissioners, and the education department will work jointly during the examination process, with special monitoring arrangements in place to maintain law and order.

Reaffirming the government’s broader vision, the Chief Minister said that eradicating corruption in all sectors, including education, remains a priority. He stressed that fair and transparent examinations are essential for improving the quality of education and building a merit-based system in Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti urged students, parents, teachers, and examination staff to cooperate with authorities to ensure that the examinations are conducted smoothly and honestly across the province.