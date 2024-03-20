Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib Rafiq

RAWALPINDI, Mar 20 (APP):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would launch a large-scale plantation and clean-up campaign to build a green belt around Potohar Triangle, Soan Bridge and along the banks of Nullah Lai.

Giving details, President Chamber and Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq said the plantation and cleanliness drive aimed to build green belt around this area to increase the scenery of the city.

He said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Green Punjab Initiative 2024-27, all the relevant agencies, especially the Forest Department, PHA, started a large-scale plantation campaign in Rawalpindi.

The project will not only beautify the city but will add to the environment of the vicinity.

Saqib informed that an event has been planned on 21st March 2024 at 11:00 am(Potohar Triangle Soan Bridge) to launch the activity.

Youth, especially school students and civil society, local dignitaries, business community and chamber members are being involved in this campaign, he said and added that “if every citizen plants only four trees and patronizes it, one billion trees can be planted in the next two years.”