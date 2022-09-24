Massive protests break out in AJK over Indian FM’s speech at UNGA

MUZAFFARABAD, Sep 24 (APP):A massive protest was organized here on Saturday under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Large number of citizens, waving banners and black flags, marched on the main road of AJK capital while chanting slogans of “Boycott Boycott India Boycott.”

While addressing the protest, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said the Indian foreign minister was trying to educate the world about peace while his own country had been illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir for the last seventy four years.

He maintained that the Indian forces had killed thousands of innocent civilians for raising their voice for the implementation of UN resolutions.

“Millions of citizens were compelled to migrate while tens of thousands of Kashmiri citizens were injured by bullets, pellet guns and other violent attacks by the Indian forces”, Ghazali added.

Moreover, he said, thousands of citizens were abducted from their homes by Indian forces, assassinated and buried in anonymous graves.

In fact, he added, the address of Indian foreign minister about peace at the UNGA was an insult to the prestigious platform, as the state he was representing, had been committing grave human rights violations in the occupied territory for decades.

Uzair said India was misusing international forums to mislead the world on the Kashmir issue.

Bilal Ahmad Farooqui, the refugee leader of the protest, said India was resorting lies to hide the deadly attacks on Indian Muslims, civilians in Kashmir and other minorities while the world was influenced by the Indian propaganda.

Vice-Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq-ul-Islam said the speech of the Indian foreign minister was full of lies, and demanded the international community to take notice of the crimes India had been committing against the humanity.

Political leader Shaukat Javed Mir said India should fulfill its promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir instead of misleading the world at international forums.

Other speakers, including Khalid Mehmood Zaidi, Muhammad Sadiq Butt, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Usman Ali Hashim, Bilal Ahmed Ansari, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Uzair Alam Mughal, Ch. Muhammad Shehbaz, Sardar Ramzan advocate, Pervaiz Mughal advocate and Raja Sajeed Khan stressed on the demand of right to self-determination for the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

They also demanded of the international community to make India immediately end human rights violations and atrocities on civilians in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which was an internationally recognized disputed state.